Jack Daniel's Parent Launches Distribution Business In Belgium And Luxembourg

Brown‑Forman Corporation has launched its own business in Belgium and Luxembourg, bringing distribution in-house for the first time since the company entered the two markets.

Coinciding with the launch, the new Brown‑Forman BeLux office has also opened in the city centre of Brussels.

BeLux Market

“With our own dedicated team in place now, we will further the growth of our brands across all channels in both markets,” said Christophe Courboin, general manager, Brown‑Forman BeLux.

“Belgium and Luxembourg are important markets for us in Europe to drive the growth of our Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands and our broader Super Premium brand portfolio. We strongly believe this move will offer us increased consumer focus and prioritisation of our brands. With a great, talented new team, we believe we are well positioned for a bright future,” said Marshall Farrer, president of Europe Division, Brown‑Forman.

Belgium and Luxembourg have a substantial whiskey market, together being among the top 10 markets in the European Union for Premium+ Whisky in volume.

American whiskey, especially the super-premium category, continues to grow and attract new consumers to the category, the company added.

Brown‑Forman

Brown‑Forman directly sells its brands in several European markets, including Czechia, France, Germany, Poland, Spain, and the UK.

For over 150 years, Brown‑Forman Corporation has built a number of beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma‑Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, and Fords Gin.

The group’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.