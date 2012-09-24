Subscribe Login
Jacob’s Creek Launches Cool Harvest

Australian wine brand Jacob’s Creek has launched a new lighter range of wines, Jacob’s Creek Cool Harvest, which the company says is targeted at female wine drinkers. “The entire winemaking process for Cool Harvest is focused on maximizing freshness, crispness and vibrancy starting with the conditions at harvest,” says Jacob’s Creek Sparkling and White Winemaker, Rebekah Richardson. “Harvesting the grapes at night is critical because the cooler conditions ensure all the crisp, fresh fruit flavours and the delicate aromas that we see in the vineyard are captured in the finished wines.”

Recent research from Jacob’s Creek found that 62% of female white wine drinkers prefer light and fresh wines. The launch of Jacob’s Creek Cool Harvest will be supported by a consumer PR campaign, print and digital advertising and in-store activation.

