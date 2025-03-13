52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Drinks

Johnnie Walker Launches Luxury Platform For Bespoke Blends, Collaborations

By Alexandru Negrici

Johnnie Walker has announced the global launch of Johnnie Walker Vault, a luxury platform curated by master blender Dr Emma Walker.

It is designed to showcase a selection of 500 rare whiskies from among 10 million casks available.

The vault will serve as a repository for rare, aged and ghost casks, with selections rotated regularly to represent the pinnacle of Johnnie Walker’s blending.

The platform introduces a bespoke private blend experience, whereby Dr Walker will personally craft unique blends for a select group of guests.

This invite-only experience offers packages starting from £50,000 and includes a detailed agenda rooted in Scottish heritage.

The programme incorporates elements such as Michelin Star dining and a stay at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, culminating in a private blending session with Dr Walker.

Each personalised blend is presented in a crystal decanter handcrafted by Baccarat, and the blend is subsequently recorded in the Vault archive for future reference.

Luxury Collaborations

In addition to the bespoke blending experience, Johnnie Walker Vault will initiate luxury collaborations.

Later this year, the platform is scheduled to invite its first creative partner from the couture fashion sector to co-create a limited-edition collection with Dr Walker.

Additional details regarding this collaboration are expected to be released later this spring.

Dr Walker stated that Johnnie Walker Vault serves as a controlled environment in which rare Scotch whiskies are curated to create unique blends that capture personal narratives.

Julie Bramham, managing director of Diageo Luxury Group, stated, “The Johnnie Walker Vault reflects our commitment to the evolving desires of the luxury consumer and to transforming luxury spirits through elevated personalisation, unique experiences and exceptional products.”

In November 2024, Diageo launched a new global division for its luxury brands to bring assets into one portfolio including brands Brora and Port Ellen, Scottish brand homes including Johnnie Walker Princes Street, and luxury wine business Justerini & Brooks.

