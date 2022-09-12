Knjaz Miloš To Distribute Pepsi Brands In Serbia And Montenegro

Serbia-based mineral water and non-alcoholic beverage producer Knjaz Miloš has become the official producer and distributor of Pepsi brands in Serbia and Montenegro.

Following the announcement, global brands Pepsi, Pepsi Max, 7Up, Mirinda, Evervess and Ivi will now join Knjaz Miloš' well-known regional brands of Knjaz Miloš, Aqua Viva, Guarana, ReMix Knjaz, Tube, Golf and Gusto on store shelves.

The latest business move will further bolster Knjaz Miloš, which has recorded continuous progress in the regional market for non-alcoholic beverages over the past few years.

With these new additions to its portfolio, Knjaz Miloš is expected to sell close to half a billion beverage units, with annual sales of over €150 million.

Major Milestone

“This is a big milestone for the Knjaz Miloš company, because our portfolio becomes a comprehensive and strong combination of leading regional and world-famous beverages," commented Miloš Stojisavljević, CEO of Knjaz Miloš.

"Our mission is to continue writing the rich history of Knjaz Miloš, and this strategic step allows us to do just that, to build a company for the future on the foundations of tradition – a stimulating place to work, where the team is constantly growing and progressing, working with iconic products and leaving a mark on the market."

Since 2019, Knjaz Miloš has been owned by Mattoni 1873, the largest distributor of non-alcoholic drinks in Central Europe, and global food and beverage company PepsiCo.

Based in Aranđelovac, Knjaz Miloš produces the leading sparkling natural mineral water in the region of former Yugoslavia, in addition to still mineral water Aqua Viva, energy drink Guarana, refreshing soft drink Remix Knjaz and juices Gusto and Golf.

