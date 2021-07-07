ESM Magazine

Lauffener Weingärtner Sees 8.5% Sales Growth In 2020

Published on Jul 7 2021 12:29 PM in Drinks tagged: Wine / Germany / Baden-Württemberg / Lauffener Weingärtner

Lauffener Weingärtner Sees 8.5% Sales Growth In 2020

Württemberg-based cooperative Lauffener Weingärtner has seen wine sales volumes grow by 8.5% to 87,562 hectoliters in 2020, according to a media report.

In this period, sales amounted to €21.7 million, registering a 3% year-on-year growth.

The increased demand from food retailers' more than compensated' for the decline in the HoReCa channel due to the pandemic, the report noted.

The operatives established brands Lauffener Weingärtner and Käsbergkeller Mundelsheim reported a 7% growth in volume and an almost 12% increase in value.

Performance In 2021

This year, the period between January to May, the winemaker continued to see growth in sales.

According to managing director, Marian Kopp, higher higher-quality wines from the assortment are being bought disproportionately.

Kopp also emphasised on the success of its innovation 'Whyne - Wine meets Whisky' and the 'Lesestoff' series, which saw the addition of a rosé wine this spring.

However, the winemaker has warned of 'tight stocks' due to weather-related low harvest volumes last year and 2019.

In France, frost damage could reduce wine production by nearly a third this year compared with recent years, farm office FranceAgriMer said in April, citing initial estimates from wine producers.

Production

Lauffener Weingärtner produces an average of around 12.5 million kilograms of grapes per harvest year.

With around 1,200 members, the cooperative comprises approximately 880 hectares of vineyards, of which 120 hectares are steep terraced slopes.

The co-operative markets 60% of its wine within Baden-Württemberg and 40% outside of Baden-Württemberg.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Drinks news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

