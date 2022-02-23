Leonardo DiCaprio Invests In French Champagne Brand Telmont

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has bought an equity stake in French champagne house Telmont, its majority owner Rémy Cointreau said on Wednesday, as luxury brands strike partnership deals with celebrities to broaden their appeal.

"From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor," DiCaprio said in a statement.

In February 2021, LVMH's Moet Hennessy bought a 50% stake in rap star Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac champagne brand.

Eric Vallet, CEO of Rémy Cointreau, welcomed Leonardo DiCaprio to the champagne house and added, "He carries, with its own aura, a commitment, and values at the service of sustainable and responsible development. These values, which are also ours, are perfectly reflected in our attachment to the terroir and in our ambitions.

"The House of Telmont can rely on the know-how of its teams, the support of the Rémy Cointreau Group and now the strong commitment of our new partner."

Telmont Champagne House

The Telmont champagne house was founded in 1912 and French drinks company Rémy Cointreau, whose rivals include Pernod Ricard and Diageo, bought a majority stake in it in October 2020.

Historic luxury brands around the world have struck partnership deals with celebrities in their bid to lure younger customers, with Jay-Z's pop star wife Beyonce already involved in the Ivy Park sportswear brand.

DiCaprio is one of Hollywood's most famed actors, winning an Oscar in 2016 for his role in movie 'The Revenant', while his other hit films have included 'Titanic' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

