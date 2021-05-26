ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Lidl Draws Ire Of Hendrick's Gin Maker Over Alleged Copycat Packaging

Published on May 26 2021 10:28 AM in Drinks tagged: Gin / Lidl / Hendrick's / Hampstead

Lidl Draws Ire Of Hendrick's Gin Maker Over Alleged Copycat Packaging

The maker of gin brand Hendrick's has taken legal action against Lidl, claiming that its trademark has been infringed with the discounter's Hampstead gin brand.

According to reports, while Lidl has been selling the Hampstead brand for a decade or so, a bottle redesign in late 2020 drew the ire of spirits maker William Grant & Sons, which claimed that the new-look bottle is too similar to its Hendrick's brand.

According to the PA news agency, at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, the supreme civil court of Scotland, Lord Clark QC wrote in a written judgement, “Notwithstanding the existence of some measure of dissimilarity, having regard to a comprehensive assessment, there is a sufficient basis to argue visual and conceptual similarity between the mark and the sign.

“Bottle shape and colour are often intended to be distinguishing features of gin products. I accept that the more distinctive the mark the greater is the likelihood of confusion and that the Hendrick’s mark relied upon is quite distinctive and recognised on the market."

Copycat Claims

Lord Clark also noted a number of social media posts, lodged on behalf of Hendrick's, in which users claimed that the discounter was trying to copy the Hendrick's brand, according to PA.

“From the material put before me, I am in no doubt that the trademark relied upon has a reputation in the United Kingdom," he said.

“I therefore conclude that there is a reasonable prospect of success on the part of the pursuer in showing a change in economic behaviour or a real likelihood of such a change by customers who buy from Lidl, and hence that it has created an unfair advantage."

Ahead of the court session, which was reminiscent of the recent furore over M&S' Colin The Caterpillar cake, Lidl was required to cease the sale of its Hampstead gin brand in its current guise.

A Lidl spokesperson told the news agency that it had noted the court's decision, and has "closely adhered to the requirements outlined within the ruling".

It added that it is hopeful of reaching a "satisfactory conclusion" to the matter in due course.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Diageo Completes Acquisition Of UK’s Chase Distillery

Diageo Completes Acquisition Of UK’s Chase Distillery
Hinch Partners With Schlumberger GMBH To Enter German Market

Hinch Partners With Schlumberger GMBH To Enter German Market
Heston Blumenthal Adds Mediterranean Gin To His Waitrose Range

Heston Blumenthal Adds Mediterranean Gin To His Waitrose Range
Asda Adds Three New Flavours To Own-Brand Gin Assortment

Asda Adds Three New Flavours To Own-Brand Gin Assortment
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

Diageo Pledges £4.5m To Support India’s COVID-19 Response Wed, 26 May 2021

Diageo Pledges £4.5m To Support India’s COVID-19 Response
C&C Group Sees FY Revenue Decline 56.1%, Although Off-Trade Sales Gain Wed, 26 May 2021

C&C Group Sees FY Revenue Decline 56.1%, Although Off-Trade Sales Gain
Campari Looking To Asia, US For Acquisitions, Chief Executive Says Mon, 24 May 2021

Campari Looking To Asia, US For Acquisitions, Chief Executive Says
Coop Denmark To Host Virtual Wine Tasting Fri, 21 May 2021

Coop Denmark To Host Virtual Wine Tasting
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN