Lidl Ireland Launches Range Of Locally-Sourced Craft Beers

Published on May 14 2021 8:18 AM in Drinks tagged: Ireland / Porterhouse / Lidl Ireland / Brú Brewery / White Hag

Lidl Ireland has rolled out a new range of craft beers, doubling the number of locally-sourced craft beers it offers.

The discounter has added 12 new SKUs to its range, sourced from Sligo-based The White Hag Brewery, BRÚ Brewery, based in Trim, Co. Meath and Dublin's Porterhouse Brew Co.

Beer Offering

From The White Hag Brewery, Lidl has introduced ‘Little Fawn’ Session IPA, ‘Phantom’ Hazy IPA and ‘Ninth Wave’ New World Pale Ale, with each available in a four-pack priced at €9.99.

"We're thrilled that our new partnership with Lidl allows us to bring our range of independent beers to the whole country," commented Bob Coggins, commercial director at The White Hag Brewery.

"For the first time our core range of beers are now available through a national retailer, and we look forward to bringing a whole new audience into the world of great Irish craft beer."

From BRÚ Brewery, Lidl is stocking ‘Off the Hook’ Pilsner, ‘Cheap Flirt’ Session IPA and ‘Citrus IPA’ IPA, priced at €2.79 each.

"We are extremely excited to launch our 440ml can range across Lidl in Ireland this month," said Fionn Cahill, brand coordinator. BRÚ Brewery. "It has given our brewery great excitement and we are really looking forward to Lidl’s customers enjoying our beers throughout Ireland.”

Finally, from Porterhouse Brew Co, the discounter is offering Renegade New England IPA, Rambler Juicy Pale Ale and XXXX Stout, all priced at €2.79 each.

The range of beers has now gone on sale in Lidl's 168 stores across the country.

Last year, Lidl Portugal also announced the launch of a range of craft beers, amidst growing interest in the category.

