52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

LVMH Replaces Leadership At Spirits Unit Moët Hennessy

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
LVMH Replaces Leadership At Spirits Unit Moët Hennessy

Luxury group LVMH said on Thursday it is overhauling management of its wines and spirits division Moët Hennessy, with chief financial officer Jean-Jacques Guiony to become president and CEO of the unit from Feb. 1.

Guiony will be replaced as CFO by current deputy CFO Cecile Cabanis who was hired in June and had initially been expected to take over the job after 18 months in her post.

Guiony will succeed long-time executive Philippe Schaus as CEO of Moët Hennessy, according to a LVMH statement.

Sales Slump

Alexandre Arnault, son of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, will become deputy CEO of the division, also from Feb. 1.

In October, LVMH had dismissed a report by French investigative media La Lettre saying it was mulling a management reshuffle for its wine and spirits unit, which has been struggling with a sales slump in the United States and China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sales have dropped 8% over the first nine months of the year, making it the group's worst-performing business.

New Generation

Schaus, who spent 21 years at LVMH, will support the new team in the first half of 2025, the company said, adding that he has decided to focus on non-executive roles.

Charles Delapalme, previously managing director at Christian Dior Couture, will be appointed President and CEO of Hennessy following a period of transition with current CEO Laurent Boillot, added the statement.

LVMH chairman Arnault has been reshuffling the upper echelons of the group in recent months, as a new generation gradually replaces retiring executives and his five children move up the ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company also appointed Maud Alvarez-Pereyre as executive vice president human resources and said she would become a member of the executive committee from Dec. 1.

It said late on Wednesday that head of human resources Chantal Gaemperle was leaving the group to pursue new projects.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Royal Unibrew Sees Net Revenue Up 8% In Third Quarter
Royal Unibrew Sees Net Revenue Up 8% In Third Quarter
2
Drinks

Premiumisation, Convenience And AI To Shape Spirits Market, Says GlobalData
Premiumisation, Convenience And AI To Shape Spirits Market, Says GlobalData
3
Drinks

Diageo Announce New Global Division For Luxury Brands
Diageo Announce New Global Division For Luxury Brands
4
Drinks

Molson Coors To Acquire Majority Stake In Dwayne Johnson Co-owned ZOA Energy
Molson Coors To Acquire Majority Stake In Dwayne Johnson Co-owned ZOA Energy
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com