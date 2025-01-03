Molson Coors EMEA & APAC Names Phil Whitehead As President And CEO

Molson Coors has announced the appointment of Phil Whitehead as president and CEO of its EMEA & APAC business. Whitehead has worked with Molson Coors for 18 years and was most recently employed as managing director of Molson Coors in Western Europe.

Prior to his eight-year tenure as managing director of Western Europe, Whitehead oversaw Molson Coors’ supply chain functions for 12 European markets.

Molson Coors global CEO Gavin Hattersley said above premium brands comprise over 50% of Molson Coors’ EMEA & APAC net brand revenue, and Whitehead is the ideal person to lead this part of the business due to his wide-ranging expertise and ability to drive portfolio transformation.

“Notable among Phil’s accomplishments is the launch of Madri Excepcional, our most successful innovation in many years,” said Hattersley. “He has also overseen many years of growth and achievement including growing above premium brands Staropramen, Pravha and Cobra, and diversifying beyond beer with the acquisition of Aspall Cyder.”

Whitehead is a former Chair of the British Beer and Pub Association and strong advocate for the beer and hospitality industry in the UK. Starting in the UK and Ireland business back in 2006, he has worked his way up the ranks over his 18-year tenure with the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have been incredibly fortunate to have worked with a fantastic local team and alongside great customers and peers as part of our wider brewing industry," said Whitehead.

"I look forward to taking this next step with a company I am incredibly proud has been my home over the past 18 years while continuing to work alongside my EMEA & APAC and global colleagues to drive the successful growth of our business."