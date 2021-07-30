ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Molson Coors Sees Highest Quarterly Top-Line Growth In More Than A Decade

Published on Jul 30 2021 9:38 AM in Drinks tagged: Beer / Drinks / USA / Molson coors / hard seltzer / Coors

Molson Coors Sees Highest Quarterly Top-Line Growth In More Than A Decade

Molson Coors has reported a 17.4% increase in net sales in the second quarter of its financial year, in what chief executive Gavin Hattersley said was the highest top-line growth "of any quarter in over a decade".

Growth at constant currency was 13.7%, with the group saying that its improved performance was primarily due to higher financial volumes, with Europe seeing volumes rise 17.8% and North America growing by 1.8%.

Net sales revenue per hectolitre was up 5.0% on a brand volume basis, which the group attributed to a positive mix in North America and Europe.

Molson Coors CEO Confident

“This quarter represents the best results we have had since implementing our revitalisation plan nearly two years ago," Hattersley commented.

"We’ve reached the point where the investments, partnerships and product launches that were byproducts of the revitalisation plan are now bearing results, and we plan to put our foot even more firmly on the gas pedal as we drive towards sustainable top- and bottom-line growth for this business.”

Financial volumes were boosted by 'improving levels of on-premise re-openings', the group said, higher above premium and core brand volumes and favourable shipment timing in the US.

In its Europe business specifically, net sales were up 69.5%, or 52.5% on a constant currency basis, driven by higher volumes and the opening of the on-trade sector during the quarter.

Advertisement

The group said that it is continuing to invest in its production infrastructure, announcing a new hard seltzer canning line in the UK, and investments to quadruple its production of hard seltzer in Canada.

'Premiumising' The Portfolio

“We are proud of our second quarter operating performance, which underscores our progress in premiumising our product portfolio," commented Tracey Joubert, chief financial officer.

"Our work under the revitalisation plan coupled with our improved financial flexibility has enabled us to invest in our business, continue to de-lever our balance sheet and to reinstate a dividend, while reaffirming our financial guidance for 2021.”

Molson Coors recently announced that its cannabis joint venture Truss Beverage Co launched a range of cannabis-infused beverages in Canada. Elsewhere, the group has also invested in its portfolio of non-alcoholic drinks.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Drinks news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Beer Sales Surge Boosts Second-Quarter Revenue At AB InBev

Beer Sales Surge Boosts Second-Quarter Revenue At AB InBev
Oktoberfest Cancellation Likely To Give Germany's Beer Industry A Hangover

Oktoberfest Cancellation Likely To Give Germany's Beer Industry A Hangover
Beer Drought A Possibility In UK, Trade Union Unite Warns

Beer Drought A Possibility In UK, Trade Union Unite Warns
Molson Coors Expecting Revenue To Rise By 'Mid-Single Digits' This Year

Molson Coors Expecting Revenue To Rise By 'Mid-Single Digits' This Year
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

Pernod Ricard Launches ‘Drink More… Water’ Campaign Fri, 30 Jul 2021

Pernod Ricard Launches ‘Drink More… Water’ Campaign
Tennent's Maker C&C Group Announces New Role For Chief Operating Officer Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Tennent's Maker C&C Group Announces New Role For Chief Operating Officer
Diageo Sees Net Sales Up 8.3%, Boosted By Bars Reopening Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Diageo Sees Net Sales Up 8.3%, Boosted By Bars Reopening
Beer Sales Surge Boosts Second-Quarter Revenue At AB InBev Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Beer Sales Surge Boosts Second-Quarter Revenue At AB InBev
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN