New Global Marketing VP For Mast-Jägermeister

Drinks group Mast-Jägermeister has announced the appointment of Dougal McGeorge as its new senior vice president for global marketing, commencing 1 March 2025.

McGeorge succeeds Wolfgang Moeller in the role, who has announced his departure from the business after more than 12 years.

New Zealand-native McGeorge has held a variety of marketing roles in the drinks industry, serving in international management positions at Heineken before joining Diageo, where he was responsible for expanding its global scotch whisky portfolio as vice president global brands director, and diversifying its offering in Korea as chief marketing and innovation officer for the Asian country.

From there, he took up the role of global chief marketing officer at Treasury Wine Estates, and latterly served as a management consultant at Austrian digital agency LOOP Media.

'Extensive Experience'

Commenting on his appointment, Michael Volke, CEO of Mast-Jägermeister SE, said that in McGeorge, the company has "brought on board a brand strategist with extensive international experience. Across diverse market environments, he has repeatedly demonstrated that he can energise brands achieve growth, position as consumer-centric successfully, and build equity.

"His expertise in brand management and development, as well as his deep understanding of the beverage and spirits industry, make him the ideal person for this key global position."

Marketing Role

At Mast-Jägermeister SE, McGeorge will report directly to Volke, taking responsibility for the organisation of its global marketing division, as well as the strategic brand management of its core brand, Jägermeister.

"I’m thrilled to become part of this traditional family business and to shape the future of the brand together with such a passionate team," McGeorge commented. "Jägermeister stands for highly emotional brand management and strong authenticity. It’s a great honour for me to carry these values forward and to work with the team to take the brand to the next level."