The production of non-alcoholic beer increased by 109% in Germany over the past ten years, according to the latest data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

In 2023, approximately 556 million litres of non-alcoholic beer, worth around €548 million, were produced in this country.

In 2013, non-alcoholic beer production was just under 267 million litres, data showed.

The production of alcoholic beer in Germany declined by 14% over the last ten years.

In 2023, the country produced 7.2 billion litres of alcoholic beer worth around €6.4 billion.

A decade ago in 2013, alcoholic beer production was just under 8.4 billion litres, data showed.

Beer mixed drinks, such as shandy with a lower alcohol content, saw an increase of 11% since 2013.

Production increased from just under 328 million litres in 2013 to around 363 million litres in 2023.

Beer Sales In H1 2024

In the first half of 2024, beer sales fell by 0.6% or 25.8 million litres compared to the same period last year, data showed.

Breweries and beer warehouses based in Germany sold around 4.2 billion litres of beer in this period, marking the continuation of the long-term trend of falling sales figures despite the European Football Championship in the country.

This data does not include non-alcoholic beers and malt drinks or beer imported from countries outside the European Union (EU), Destatis noted.

Beer sales in June 2024 reached 777 million litres and was the lowest for the month since the Beer Tax Act was revised in 1993.

The first Friday of August is celebrated as International Beer Day and this year it falls on 2 August.