Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales Increased In Denmark In 2024

Danish breweries sold 8.7% more non-alcoholic beer in 2024, compared to the year before, according to the latest data from Bryggeriforeningen (the Danish Brewers’ Association).

In December 2024, brewers in Denmark sold 27.3% more non-alcoholic beer to retailers than in an average month in 2024, the data showed.

On a month-on-month basis, non-alcoholic beer sales were 38.1% higher in December 2024.

Moreover, breweries sold 30% more non-alcoholic beer to stores in January, as consumers observed Hvid januar (White January).

“The additional sales of Hvid januar – White January – are a clear sign that the breweries are able to deliver an alcohol-free alternative that consumers are happy with,” stated Nick Hækkerup, director of the Danish Brewers’ Association.

Non-alcoholic beer sales have increased every year since 2014.

In 2024, sales increased to just over nine million litres, which is close to a fivefold increase in ten years.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Variants

Danish brewers are also offering a wider range of non-alcoholic beers.

In 2024, the members of the Danish Brewers’ Association brewed approximately 78 different non-alcoholic beers, which is ten more than they brewed in the previous year.

The range covered almost the entire spectrum of beer types – from Pilsner and classic to hoppy types, India Pale Ale (IPA), Light Ale, and sour beers.

However, Danish breweries have yet to launch an alcohol-free stout.

The association noted that the majority of non-alcoholic beers are likely to be enjoyed at home, as 86.2% are purchased in stores, while 13.8% are served in bars, cafes and restaurants.

Elsewhere, Norwegian retailer KIWI’s initiative to reduce the price of non-alcoholic beer by 20%, to encourage healthier consumption over the Christmas holidays, has resulted in a surge in sales.

On Monday 18 November, KIWI, which is part of NorgesGruppen, cut the price of all non-alcoholic beers by 13% to 59%, with an average price reduction of 23%.