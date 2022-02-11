Oxford Economics Report Outlines Global Economic Impact Of Beer

February 11, 2022 12:32 PM

The beer industry supported 23.1 million jobs and stimulated $555 billion (€487 billion) in gross value added (GVA) contributions to global GDP in 2019, an Oxford Economics report has revealed.

The worldwide report, assessing the beer industry’s global economic impact, found that one in every 110 jobs in the world is linked - through direct, indirect, or induced impact channels - to the beer sector.

Authored by Oxford Economics, on behalf of the Worldwide Brewing Alliance (WBA), the report evaluated the beer industry’s global economic impact between 2015 and 2019.