Pernod Ricard Acquires Stake In Non-Alcoholic Spirits Brand Almave

Pernod Ricard has acquired a minority stake in Almave, a super premium non-alcoholic blue agave-based spirit brand.

The brand was co-founded by seven-time Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, Mexico-based innovation incubator Casa Lumbre, and advisory and investment firm Copper, the company noted.

According to Pernod Ricard, Almave sits at the intersection of three accelerating global trends: tequila, non-alcoholic products and authenticity.

The drink is the first non-alcoholic Blue Agave spirit distilled in Jalisco, Mexico, and blends tradition and innovation without using the fermentation process.

It is available in two variants: Almave Blanco, characterised by a fruity green vegetal aroma; and Almave Ámbar, featuring notes of cooked agave, caramel and vanilla.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial idea of Almave is rooted in Lewis Hamilton's search for an authentic, 'rooted-in-the-land' alcohol-free alternative to his preferred drink, tequila.

'Realise My Vision Without Compromise'

Lewis Hamilton, stated, “When I decided to embark on this project it was important to me to find partners who could help me realise my vision without compromise. I am proud we were able to do that, not just in quality and taste but also with real ingredients and time-honoured techniques.

“Casa Lumbre has been best-in-class in the first part of this journey and I’m proud of what we have achieved together in such a [short] period of time. It’s exciting that Pernod Ricard has, today, become an official stakeholder in Almave; allowing us to unleash the potential of the next stage of our journey, and help take Almave to even more people around the world.”

As part of the partnership, Pernod Ricard aims to scale this 'first-of-its-kind' product to several markets across the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collaboration will also see the spirits giant add a complementary and innovative brand to its agave spirits portfolio.

'Truly Exceptional'

Alexandre Ricard, chair and CEO of Pernod Ricard, stated, “With Almave, Lewis Hamilton and Casa Lumbre have designed something that is truly exceptional in terms of quality, taste, and positioning. Agave is a highly sought-after category across the world.

“Having a non-alcoholic proposition in our premium portfolio that pays full tribute to the craft and savoir-faire of its traditional distillation makes it a true gem.”

Ivan Saldaña, co-founder and master distiller of Casa Lumbre, added, “Casa Lumbre is proud to continue its record of partnering with individuals and companies who can support our vision of representing Mexico’s national spirit and plant in an authentic way beyond proof.

“Being able to achieve that type of faithful education to people in all corners of the world is a dream. Thanks to Pernod Ricard, it will soon become the global reference of this very innovative category.”