Pernod Ricard Launches ‘Drink More… Water’ Campaign

Spirits giant Pernod Ricard has launched a new international digital campaign, ‘Drink More… Water’ aimed at tackling the issue of binge drinking.

It is part of the company’s Responsible Party programme, which has been engaged in preventing alcohol abuse by young adults since 2009.

As bars, clubs and restaurants reopen after almost 18 months of minimal human contact due to the pandemic, young people are at risk of excessive drinking and harmful use of alcohol.

Therefore, Responsible Party decided to intensify its efforts by launching this digital campaign, designed by award-winning agency Buzzman.

‘Drink More… Water’ Campaign

The ‘Drink More… Water’ campaign is based on the Responsible Party programme’s goal to persuade young adults that there is no fun in excessive drinking and empower them to make the right choices through a peer-to-peer approach.

Water has always been one of the core elements of the programme as it is one of the ways of reducing harmful drinking, the Absolut Vodka maker added.

The campaign aims to connect with the genZ by appealing to their mindset and imparting a simple, impactful and universal message – asking to ‘Drink More... Water’.

The campaign was launched on Thursday (29 July) in the UK, Germany, Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands, Mexico, Columbia, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Kenya.

Responsible Party Programme

Responsible Party launched its first digital prevention campaign, ‘Sharing Good Vibes’, at the start of the pandemic to encourage responsible alcohol consumption and combat binge drinking among students in Europe.

Over six months, the campaign reached 6 million people in 30 countries.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, said, “This ambitious campaign reflects the new digital dimension of our Responsible Party programme. By addressing young adults with codes that are specific to them, we will expand the reach of our message across many countries in an impactful way.”

Based on the notion that events are even better if they are enjoyed responsibly, Responsible Party is a non-branded programme that has been highly successful, reaching over 450,000 students in 33 countries since its launch.

Around 88% of respondents found the programme helpful, 61.4% said it caused them to change their drinking patterns, and 74.5% believed that the promotion of water and responsible drinking messages were useful.

Based on this success, Pernod Ricard has pledged to reach 1 million young adults through the programme before 2030.

As 'Créateurs de Convivialité', Pernod Ricard has a long-standing commitment to promoting responsible drinking, and this campaign has demonstrated its desire to always go a step further, the company said.

