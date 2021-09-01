ESM Magazine

Pernod Ricard Posts 'Excellent Rebound' As Full-Year Sales Rise 9.7%

Published on Sep 1 2021

Drinks giant Pernod Ricard has reported full-year sales of €8.82 billion, seeing organic growth of 9.7% (+4.5% reported), in what the group said was an 'excellent rebound' following the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis.

Sales were up across all the group's key regions – Americas was up 14%, boosted by improved performance in the US, Canada and South America, while Asia-RoW grew by 11%, boosted largely by China, Korea and Turkey.

In Europe, sales grew 4%, with an improved performance in the UK, Germany and Eastern Europe offsetting declines in Spain, Ireland and travel retail.

'Good Sales Momentum'

“The business rebounded very strongly during FY21 to exceed FY19 levels," commented Alexandre Ricard, chairman and chief executive. "We expect this good sales momentum to continue in FY22 with, in particular, a very dynamic Q1.

"I would like to take this opportunity to praise the exceptional commitment of our teams during this difficult time and express my support to those who have been or continue to be impacted by this pandemic."

In terms of the group's different segments, its Strategic International Brands business saw sales rise 11%, primarily driven by Martell in China and Jameson in the USA.

Its Strategic Local Brands arm was up 7%, while Specialty Brands saw a 28% rise, boosted by what the group said was 'very strong growth' of its Lillet, Aberlour, Malfy, Avion and Redbreast brands, as well as American whiskeys.

Earlier this summer, the group said that the pace of recovery was 'stronger than expected', as restrictions were gradually eased following the pandemic.

Business Transformation

The group also said that momentum in terms of its business transformation strategy is 'strong', with 'significant investment' in priority brands and markets, an acceleration of its sustainability strategy, and strong e-commerce growth, which rose by 63%.

The Transform & Accelerate programme was launched in 2018, with a view to maximising long-term value creation across the business.

"We will stay the strategic course, accelerating our digital transformation and our ambitious Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap," said Ricard. "Thanks to our solid fundamentals, our teams and our brand portfolio, we are emerging from this crisis stronger.”

