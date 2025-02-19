Portugal’s Super Bock Group To Invest €300m By 2030

Portuguese beverage company Super Bock Group, owned by Viacer (56%) and Carlsberg (44%), aims to continue its €300 million investment strategy for the decade up to 2030.

Over €100 million has already been invested in modernisation and expansion, with €80 million earmarked for decarbonisation to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

CEO Rui Lopes Ferreira told Economia Online that the company has already invested €30 million of the €80 million earmarked for decarbonisation measures, which now has a broader scope than the initial energy-focused approach.

The group aims to consolidate its leading position in Portugal while expanding in foreign markets, where it currently generates 20% of its revenue.

Lopes Ferreira added that brand building is a gradual process requiring significant effort and investment. He noted that exports are no longer limited to Portuguese communities abroad, with growing local consumer base in markets like France and Switzerland.

European Expansion

While the Super Bock Group previously developed a beer specifically for the Chinese market in 2018, its current focus is on expanding within Europe.

Although the company hold a good position in Portuguese-speaking African countries, it is prioritising building the Super Bock brand in European nations, according to the CEO.

Lopes Ferreira expressed satisfaction with 2024's performance and optimism for 2025, citing the resilient Portuguese economy. He concluded that 2024's positive results enable the group to maintain its ambitious investment plans.

The Super Bock Group, which owns brands such as Super Bock, Vitalis, Pedras, and Frutea, has not publicly disclosed its financial results in recent years.

Investments In Renewable Energy

As well as achieving neutral emissions, Super Bock Group also aims to reduce scope 3 emissions, which constitute about 90% of the group's 450,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Lopes Ferreira explained that reducing indirect emissions is a greater challenge, requiring collaboration with partners, suppliers, and customers.

The plan involves investing in renewable energy, including biomass boilers and photovoltaic solar panels at five units, in partnership with Greenvolt Group.

Solar panels will be installed at Matosinhos, Santarém, and the Pedras Salgadas, Castelo de Vide, and Ladeira de Envendos production centres.

The group is also replacing natural gas, reducing waste, and investing in automation, digitalisation, smart plant technology, and other manufacturing advancements.

Two local ecological restoration and reforestation projects are planned near the Pedras Salgadas Spa & Nature Park and the Leça do Balio brewery to offset water consumption and carbon emissions.