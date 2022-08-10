Portuguese Wine Exports Decline In First Half

Portuguese wine exports declined by 1.28% year on year, or €5.6 million, in export value from the period between January to June 2022, according to ViniPortugal, the main representative group for the sector.

Exports to the EU market declined in value by 5.1% year on year, while third countries witnessed growth of 2.2%.

Exports to Angola , Canada and Japan increased by 55.2%, 4.1% and 21.6%, respectively, data showed.

China, Germany and Russia saw exports declining by 47.7%, 12.8% and 62.1%, respectively.

According to Frederico Falcão, president of Viniportugal, the decline is mainly due to the “international situation” and added that the association had predicted these figures when producers registered raw material deficit and problems in distribution.

Data from Instituto da Vinha e do Vinho unveiled that the drop in exports that started in March (-7.8%) and continued in April (-5.8%) and May (-0.4%).

Wine Exports

In 2021, wine exports from the country rose by 8.11% year-on-year to over €925 million, higher than the average growth rate of recent years (+3.6%) and that of 2020 (+4.5%).

Elsewhere, European Union's exports of sparkling wine to the rest of the world fell in 2020 for the first time in a decade, Eurostat data showed, largely because of a massive drop in champagne sales, although prosecco and cava sold well.

The COVID-19 pandemic dampened wine trade globally in 2020, the latest year for which data are available, as restaurants and bars remained closed for long periods.

