52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Prosecco Drives Growth In Italian Wine Exports Amidst Global Decline

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Prosecco Drives Growth In Italian Wine Exports Amidst Global Decline

Despite a general downturn in global wine consumption in 2024, following a post-pandemic surge, Italian wine exports showed growth, primarily driven by sparkling wines, especially Prosecco.

A Nomisma Wine Monitor report highlighted that while the main 12 wine import markets experienced declines, the US, Canada, China, and Brazil bucked trend.

Sparkling wine exports from Italy grew by 4.8% in value across these 12 key markets, accounting for over 60% of global wine imports, contrasting with an overall 5.1% decline in the market.

The US (+11%), Australia (+10%), and Canada (+9%) saw notable increases in Italian sparkling wine imports.

The report also noted that the rebound in Australian wine exports to China, following the removal of tariffs, significantly impacted the market. French wine exports continued to decline (-2.4%), with Champagne sales particularly weak (-10%).

ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic Consumption

In Italy, inflation has led to a 2% drop in wine sales in supermarkets and hypermarkets, with declines in both red (-4.6%) and sparkling wine (-7.4%) sales. Discount stores, however, saw 1.2% growth, especially in sparkling wine sales.

Italian wine companies are increasingly focusing on new export markets in Eastern Europe and Latin America, with notable growth in countries like Poland (+26% compared to 2022), the Czechia (+47%), Romania (+22%), Mexico (+3%), and Ecuador (+56%).

Brazil, with its growing middle class, also presents a significant opportunity, particularly for Tuscan and Piedmontese red wines.

A key concern raised in the report is the ageing demographic of wine consumers in Italy and the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ilaria Cisbani, market analyst at Nomisma Wine Monitor, younger generations, particularly Gen Z, consume wine infrequently and have limited product knowledge, focusing primarily on alcohol content and sustainability.

This trend is driving the growth of non-alcoholic wine options in the US, as producers seek to engage younger, health-conscious consumers.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Brewer AB InBev's Profits Jump Despite Slowdown In China Beer Market
Brewer AB InBev's Profits Jump Despite Slowdown In China Beer Market
2
Drinks

Beer Industry Added €840bn To Global GDP In 2023, Study Finds
Beer Industry Added &euro;840bn To Global GDP In 2023, Study Finds
3
Drinks

Portugal’s Super Bock Group To Invest €300m By 2030
Portugal&rsquo;s Super Bock Group To Invest &euro;300m By 2030
4
Drinks

French Alcohol Exports Weakened In 2024 As China Weighed
French Alcohol Exports Weakened In 2024 As China Weighed
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com