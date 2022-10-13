Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Purcari Acquires Majority Stake In Bulgarian Winery

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Purcari Wineries PLC has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 76% stake in Bulgarian joint stock company Angel’s Estate Winery.

Angel’s Estate is a full-cycle winery located close to Stara Zagora, in one of the country's most prominent wine regions, Thracian Lowlands.

The winery includes approximately 100 hectares of its own vineyards and has an annual production capacity exceeding one million bottles, producing a number of well-known Bulgarian wine brands, including Angel and Stallion.

As part of the share purchase agreement, the current shareholders of Angel’s Estate will retain a 24% stake in the winery and continue having a role to play in developing the business.

The closing of the transaction is expected within two weeks from the signing date.

'A Step Forward'

Eugen Comendant, COO of Purcari Wineries PLC, commented, "The acquisition of Angel’s Estate is a step forward to achieve our vision of becoming the undisputable wine champion in CEE, acting as a consolidator of a fragmented industry. We are adding to our group a new geography and see it as a huge privilege to build on the millennial wine traditions of Bulgaria, including by expanding the exports footprint of Angel’s Estate.

"We see strong synergies resulting from Angel’s Estate becoming part of the extended Purcari family and will work on maximising the potential of the business under the new ownership."

In August of this year, Purcari Wineries PLC posted a 16% year-on-year increase in revenue to RON 123.9 million (€25.4 million) in the first half of its financial year.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Drinks news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

LVMH's Wines And Spirits Business Posts 23% Revenue Growth In First Nine Months
2
Drinks

Carlsberg Rolls Out Limited-Edition Brews To Mark 175th Anniversary
3
Drinks

Beam Suntory Shifts Headquarters To New York City
4
Drinks

Constellation Brands Seeks To Develop Higher-End Market Positioning
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com