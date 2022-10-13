Purcari Acquires Majority Stake In Bulgarian Winery

Purcari Wineries PLC has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 76% stake in Bulgarian joint stock company Angel’s Estate Winery.

Angel’s Estate is a full-cycle winery located close to Stara Zagora, in one of the country's most prominent wine regions, Thracian Lowlands.

The winery includes approximately 100 hectares of its own vineyards and has an annual production capacity exceeding one million bottles, producing a number of well-known Bulgarian wine brands, including Angel and Stallion.

As part of the share purchase agreement, the current shareholders of Angel’s Estate will retain a 24% stake in the winery and continue having a role to play in developing the business.

The closing of the transaction is expected within two weeks from the signing date.

'A Step Forward'

Eugen Comendant, COO of Purcari Wineries PLC, commented, "The acquisition of Angel’s Estate is a step forward to achieve our vision of becoming the undisputable wine champion in CEE, acting as a consolidator of a fragmented industry. We are adding to our group a new geography and see it as a huge privilege to build on the millennial wine traditions of Bulgaria, including by expanding the exports footprint of Angel’s Estate.

"We see strong synergies resulting from Angel’s Estate becoming part of the extended Purcari family and will work on maximising the potential of the business under the new ownership."

In August of this year, Purcari Wineries PLC posted a 16% year-on-year increase in revenue to RON 123.9 million (€25.4 million) in the first half of its financial year.

