Rotkäppchen-Mumm Names Silvia Wiesner As New Chief Executive

German wine supplier Rotkäppchen-Mumm Sektkellereien has appointed Silvia Wiesner as its new chief executive officer.

Wiesner will assume her new role in the second quarter of 2025, succeeding current chief executive Christof Queisser.

Queisser has stepped down to explore other responsibilities outside the company, the wine group noted.

Silvia Wiesner

Wiesner is an experienced professional with a strong background in the consumer goods sector.

She held various management positions at Unilever including as head of the food business in the DACH region.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was then appointed as the overall manager for the consumer goods giant's Belgian and Luxembourg markets.

Petra Roller, advisory board chair at Rotkäppchen-Mumm, commented, "With her extensive experience as a marketing and sales specialist, her high level of motivation and her strong team spirit, she will shape the next chapter of Rotkäppchen-Mumm with groundbreaking impulses together with Frank Albers (CFO) and Markus Jauch (COO)."

Christof Queisser

Queisser, who led the company for over a decade, was instrumental in driving growth in Rotkäppchen-Mumm.

Under his leadership, the company surpassed €1 billion in sales, expanded through strategic acquisitions, and redefined the German sparkling wine, wine and spirits market through innovative brand management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roller stated, "We very much regret his decision, but respect his desire for a career change.

"Christof Queisser has done an excellent job of combining stability with a willingness to innovate in his leadership, thereby strengthening the company in the long term. Our collaboration was characterised by great trust and loyalty."

Gunter Heise, shareholder at Rotkäppchen-Mumm, stated, "His intuition and appreciation for what defines us as a family business have contributed significantly to Rotkäppchen-Mumm's strength as the market leader in Germany as a whole. We would like to thank him for his commitment and empathetic leadership."