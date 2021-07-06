ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Russian Law On Bubbly No Cause For Competition: Abrau-Durso

Published on Jul 6 2021 1:59 PM in Drinks tagged: France / Russia / sparkling wine / Abrau-Durso / shampanskoye

Russian Law On Bubbly No Cause For Competition: Abrau-Durso

Russian winemaker Abrau-Durso said a new law requiring bottles of French champagne and other foreign fizz to have a reference to 'sparkling wine' on the bottle would do little to spur on sales of Russia's 'shampanskoye'.

President Vladimir Putin, in the latest step to protect Russian products, signed a law on Friday requiring all foreign makes of sparkling wines to use that description on the back of their bottles, although labels on the front can stay the same.

The law, which aims to protect 'shampanskoye' by giving it a unique status and exempting it from the rule, has sparked outcry in France, which jealously guards 'champagne' produced from its Champagne region as a unique product that differs from anything made in other French regions or the rest of the world.

Pavel Titov, the president of Abrau-Durso and co-owner with his father, told Reuters that he did not believe the new law would change the level of competition in Russia's market.

'Different Price Segments'

"We are in completely different price segments - imported French champagne is many times more expensive," he said.

Shares in Abrau-Durso, which last year renamed its 'Russkoye shampanskoye' brand 'Russkoye igristoe', or Russian sparkling, were trading up 0.5% on the day on Tuesday and at one point almost 9% up since the start of the week.

Advertisement

Abrau-Durso exports its wines to 24 countries but not France, Titov said.

Titov had told French media on Saturday he hoped the issue, which led some in the French champagne industry to urge producers to halt shipments to Russia, would be resolved in favour of global norms and standards.

Some French champagne producers have said they would comply with the law to keep access to Russia's market.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Groupe Casino Partners With Accenture, Google Cloud

Groupe Casino Partners With Accenture, Google Cloud
French Champagne Industry Fumes Over New Russian Law

French Champagne Industry Fumes Over New Russian Law
Moet Hennessy To Add Description Label To Champagne For Russia

Moet Hennessy To Add Description Label To Champagne For Russia
Groupe Casino, Deliveroo Extend Partnership For Two Years

Groupe Casino, Deliveroo Extend Partnership For Two Years
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

French Champagne Industry Fumes Over New Russian Law Mon, 5 Jul 2021

French Champagne Industry Fumes Over New Russian Law
Moet Hennessy To Add Description Label To Champagne For Russia Mon, 5 Jul 2021

Moet Hennessy To Add Description Label To Champagne For Russia
AB InBev To Open Food Market In Brussels Fri, 2 Jul 2021

AB InBev To Open Food Market In Brussels
Carlsberg Group Appoints New VP For Supply Chain Thu, 1 Jul 2021

Carlsberg Group Appoints New VP For Supply Chain
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN