Sales Of Non-Alcoholic Beer 'Skyrocket' At Norway's KIWI

An initiative by Norwegian retailer KIWI to reduce the price of non-alcoholic beer by 20%, to encourage healthier consumption over the Christmas holidays, has resulted in a surge in sales, it has revealed.

On Monday 18 November, KIWI, which is part of the Norgresgruppen group, cut the price of all non-alcoholic beers by between 13% and 59%, with an average price reduction of 23%.

As a result of this scheme, which will run until New Year's Eve, the retailer has seen non-alcoholic beer sales 'skyrocket', it said in a statement.

'Cheaper And Easier'

"We want to make it cheaper and easier to make healthier choices. We are delighted with the response, and sales have exceeded all expectations," commented KIWI chief executive Jan Paul Bjørkøy (pictured).

Within the first week of the campaign, sales of non-alcoholic beer increased by 171% compared to the same week last year, it noted, with key brands such as Clausthaler, Munkholm, and Uten seeing the most significant sales growth and ranking among the top-selling products during the campaign.

Clausthaler is now priced at NOK 4.90 (€0.42), reflecting a discount of close to to 60%, the retailer said.

"Choosing alcohol-free is already a trend, especially among young people, and now the figures show us that even more customers choose alcohol-free when it is as cheap as now," said Bjørkøy.

Boost To Sales

The campaign includes a total of 26 non-alcoholic beer products and is expected to drive annual sales close to four million litres of non-alcoholic beer.

"We see this campaign as a small push in a healthier direction – of course our customers can choose for themselves what they want to eat and drink in December," Bjørkøy added. "In any case, we must make sure that it is cheap to choose alcohol-free."