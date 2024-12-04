52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Drinks

Spirits Group Campari Nominates Hunt As Chief Executive

By Reuters
Italian spirits group Campari has nominated Simon Hunt as chief executive to replace Matteo Fantacchiotti, who resigned in September after only five months in the role.

Hunt, who is an Australian and British citizen, has spent 14 years at spirits producer William Grant & Sons and has over 30 years of experience in the premium and luxury spirits industry, Campari said. He began his career with Diageo.

He will succeed the company's interim co-CEOs – chief financial and operating officer Paolo Marchesini and chief legal and M&A officer Fabio Di Fede – the company said in a note.

'Extensive Experience'

‘We are delighted to welcome Simon as the new chief executive officer of Campari Group," commented Luca Garavoglia, group chairman, Campari Group. "His proven and extensive industry experience and leadership in building and scaling premium and luxury brands on a global scale will be instrumental as he leads Campari Group through its next phase of growth.

"I am confident that Simon’s background, personality, energy, leadership and drive will take Campari Group to new heights as we continue to execute our growth strategy and evolve into our new Houses of Brands operating model."

Garavoglia also expressed his "deep gratitude" to Marchesini and Di Fede for their time as interim co-CEOs, as as well as the leadership transition committee, chaired by non-executive director Bob Kunze-Concewitz, for its "invaluable advice in the selection process".

Campari will vote on Hunt's appointment on January 15 during an ad hoc shareholder meeting.

Commenting on his appointment, Hunt said that he has "always held Campari Group in the highest regard for its unique history, strong portfolio of iconic brands, company culture, and continuous outperformance and stellar growth story."

Additional reporting by ESM

