Drinks

Stock Spirits Announces New Emission Reduction Targets

By Dayeeta Das
Stock Spirits Announces New Emission Reduction Targets

Stock Spirits Group (SSG) has pledged to reduce its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% and scope 3 by at least 20% by 2030 as part of its new sustainability strategy.

Stock Spirits has devised a new sustainability strategy to respond to strong consumer demand for sustainable products and practices.

The new strategy is based on three pillars - people, planet, and processes strategy – and aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The company added that it has also signed a commitment letter with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Jean-Christophe Coutures, CEO of Stock Spirits Group stated, "Our ambition is to lead ESG activities in Central Europe and make sustainability a key contributor to our competitiveness and differentiation across Europe.

"I am convinced that only those companies that develop in a sustainable and transparent way can build a long-term future and enjoy the trust of their stakeholders."

Sustainability Strategy

Stock Spirits has defined focus areas and measurable commitments for each of the pillars in its new sustainability strategy for the period between 2025 and 2030.

In the people pillar, the company will focus on commitments in the areas of health and safety, responsible alcohol consumption, and equal treatment and inclusive organisation.

For the planet, the group defined its commitments in the areas of GHG emissions reduction, materials and packaging, water and energy use, responsible farming and sourcing of raw materials.

In the area of processes, Stock Spirits will look into transparent business conduct, cybersecurity and data protection.

Sustainability Report 2023

The company also published its first sustainability report for 2023, highlighting its achievements towards boosting sustainable practices across its operations.

The company invested €50 million in a state-of-the-art distillery in Lublin, Poland.

It was also recognised with an EcoVadis silver medal, placing it in the top 9% of the spirits industry globally.

The group added that it aspires to attain a Platinum Medal by 2027.

In September of last year, it completed four strategic acquisitions – Clan Campbell Scotch whisky and Dugas in France, Polmos Bielsko - Biala in Poland and Borco (now Stock Spirits GmbH) in Germany - consolidating its presence in Europe.

The company ranked fourth in terms of value and volume market shares for 2023 in Europe, according to IWSR data.

