Three In Ten Gen-Zs Feel Like ‘Outsiders’ For Choosing Low- Or No-Alcohol Drinks

Some 29% of male Gen Z consumers feel like ‘outsiders’ for choosing low- or no-alcohol drinks and believe that they need to explain their choice, a new study by Heineken has found.

Elsewhere, more than a fifth (21%) of Gen Z consumers say that they have ‘concealed’ the fact that they are drinking low- or no-alcohol beverages because of social pressures, and 38% of Gen Z males would be willing to drink low- or no-alcohol drinks, but only if their friends do, too.

The study was undertaken alongside Charles Spence, professor of experimental psychology at the University of Oxford, and sought to tackle the stigmas around the social acceptance of low- and no-alcohol drinks.

As it found, there is a gap in what people say, compared to what they do, highlighting the social pressures around alcohol consumption. More than half of respondents (51%) have ended up drinking alcohol when they said that they wouldn’t, which could be due to social pressure.

No Longer The ‘Default’

“For generations, alcohol has played a central role in the way humans socialise, therefore, dominant assumptions and stereotypes surrounding our drinking habits remain deeply ingrained in society,” Spence commented. “Our study has uncovered some fascinating insights into evolving societal attitudes towards alcohol consumption.

“For many, alcohol is no longer the default in social situations – we’re seeing a shift towards more mindful consumption, despite the stigma that younger generations of legal drinking age still experience.”

No-Alcohol Market

Heineken’s no-alcohol Heineken 0.0 has been a strong performer in the growing no-alcohol beer market (worth $13.7 billion, globally), posting a 10% CAGR over the past five years and 14% growth in the first half of 2024.

Alcohol-free beer now accounts for 4% of the group’s portfolio, led by Heineken 0.0 and Sol 0.0.

“Our research shows that the acceptability of 0.0 beer is at an all-time high,” commented Joanna Price, chief corporate affairs officer, Heineken, “however, social stigmas still hinder our vision that everyone should always have a choice and should not be held back from choosing 0.0.”