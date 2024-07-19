Three New Members Join The World Spirits Alliance

The World Spirits Alliance (WSA) has expanded its global network with the addition of three new members: Mast-Jägermeister SE, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA), and The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA).

Mast-Jägermeister SE, renowned for its herbal liqueur, boasts over 80 years of history in innovation and quality.

Founded in 1880, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association represents the Kentucky Bourbon industry, providing valuable insights and strengthening WSA’s advocacy efforts.

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) represents more than 300 companies in the UK’s wine and spirits industry.

'A Global Powerhouse'

Helen Medina, CEO of the WSA, welcomed the new members and added, "The spirits industry is a global powerhouse, contributing an impressive US$730 billion to the world’s GDP in 2022 and supporting 36 million jobs worldwide.

"These numbers show that cooperation across the globe is essential, as our industry acts as a major employer and driver of economic growth."

Medina added, "To maximise our impact, we need less fragmentation and more collaboration and openness. Together, we can achieve remarkable progress in promoting sustainable growth, responsible practices and a unified vision for the future of the spirits industry.

"I look forward to working closely with our new members to navigate these opportunities and challenges, ensuring a vibrant and successful future for all."

Elsewhere, a progress report released by spiritsEUROPE showed that more than two-thirds (70%) of the total volume of spirits on the EU market is now available in bottles featuring energy information on-pack.

The share of products with QR codes offering access to e-labels is also growing and is projected to reach similar levels by the end of 2025.