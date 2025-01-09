52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

UK's Fundsmith Reveals Why It Shed Diageo Stake

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
UK's Fundsmith Reveals Why It Shed Diageo Stake

Britain's Terry Smith made public for the first time why his fund dumped its Diageo stake last year, citing problems with its new management and early signs that weight loss drugs threatened the drinks sector.

Smith, who has a loyal following among British retail shareholders, explained his rationale for offloading Diageo for the first time in his annual letter to investors.

"Diageo ... has exhibited problems with its new management," he said, citing a lack of information about its Latin American business. A sharp drop in sales in the region prompted a profit warning by the world's largest spirits company in November 2023.

Diageo declined to comment.

Smith, who runs the Fundsmith Equity Fund, which previously held a top 30 stake in Diageo, told investors in August 2024 it had exited its position, held since the fund's inception.

ADVERTISEMENT

His decision came as Diageo reported its first post-COVID sales decline and struggled to restore investor confidence in its leadership after the 2023 profit warning. New CEO Debra Crew had taken the helm just months earlier in June.

Impact Of Weight-Loss Drugs

Researchers and pharmaceutical firms are exploring whether weight loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Ozempic could be used to lower alcohol intake in people with alcohol use disorder.

"We suspect the entire drinks sector is in the early stages of being impacted negatively by weightloss drugs," Smith said.

While some analysts and investors do not see imminent risks, others see weight loss drugs as adding to long-term threats, including competition from alcohol alternatives like THC-infused drinks and indications that consumers, especially younger ones, are cutting back consumption in some markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diageo and its rivals are grappling with a sharp downturn in sales after a post-COVID-19 boom, with consumers in key territories like the United States and China under pressure.

Smith said his fund would retain its position in Brown-Forman, which makes bourbon whiskey Jack Daniel's.

The fund's report for the first six months of 2024 reported £307 million ($377.67 million) in proceeds from the sale of its Diageo stake over that period.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Pernod Ricard Colluded With Retailers To Promote Its Brand, Says India Antitrust Body
Pernod Ricard Colluded With Retailers To Promote Its Brand, Says India Antitrust Body
2
Drinks

Molson Coors EMEA & APAC Names Phil Whitehead As President And CEO
Molson Coors EMEA &amp; APAC Names Phil Whitehead As President And CEO
3
Drinks

Three In Ten Gen-Zs Feel Like ‘Outsiders’ For Choosing Low- Or No-Alcohol Drinks
Three In Ten Gen-Zs Feel Like &lsquo;Outsiders&rsquo; For Choosing Low- Or No-Alcohol Drinks
4
Drinks

Artisanal Spirits Company Confident Of Full-Year EBITDA Target
Artisanal Spirits Company Confident Of Full-Year EBITDA Target
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com