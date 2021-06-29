ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Watch Out Guinness! Heineken Unveils New Island's Edge Irish Stout

Published on Jun 29 2021 1:11 PM in Drinks tagged: Heineken / Drinks / stout / Island's Edge

Watch Out Guinness! Heineken Unveils New Island's Edge Irish Stout

While Guinness is considered by many to be the quintessential Irish stout, Heineken is looking to tackle the Diageo-owned brand head-on with its latest product launch, Island's Edge.

Aimed at consumers aged between 28-35 years-old, and unveiled to coincide with the impending reopening of indoor hospitality in Ireland, Island's Edge has been launched by Heineken Ireland following a two year development process, which involved collaboration with consumers and customers, the brewer said.

Heineken Ireland, which already brews the popular Irish stouts Murphy's and Beamish, said that the new launch is 'progressive' and 'relevant to [consumers] lives today', while also resonating with an up and coming generation of stout drinkers.

Rejuvenate The Stout Category

According to Paula Conlon, marketing manager for stouts and ciders at Heineken Ireland, the new launch will aim to "rejuvenate" the stout category.

"Island’s Edge offers a modern take on stout with a refreshing taste and a progressive attitude. The unexpected addition of tea to the stout has resulted in a smoother, creamier, more accessible stout which consumers loved in taste tests," she said.

"As the hospitality sector continues on its path to reopening and consumers make a fond return to their locals, we’re thrilled that a refreshing pint of Island’s Edge will await them.”

Island's Edge boasts an ABV of 4%, and will initially be launched in 300 Dublin pubs, ahead of a wider rollout later in the year, Heineken said.

Extra Ingredient

According to Heineken Ireland head brewer PJ Tierney (pictured), the stout incorporates a tincture of another popular Irish beverage to give it its unique flavour.

"When we discovered that adding a touch of tea at just the right moment, softens the bitterness of stout making it smoother tasting, we knew we had landed on an unexpectedly refreshing pint of stout," he said.

On an international basis, Heineken reported flat beer volumes in the first quarter of its financial year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Heineken Takes Control Of India's Largest Brewer

Heineken Takes Control Of India's Largest Brewer
Pogba Joins Ronaldo In Sponsorship Snub At Euro 2020

Pogba Joins Ronaldo In Sponsorship Snub At Euro 2020
Heineken In Talks To Acquire South Africa's Distell

Heineken In Talks To Acquire South Africa's Distell
Tesco Removes 50m Plastic Pieces From Beer, Cider Packaging

Tesco Removes 50m Plastic Pieces From Beer, Cider Packaging
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

International Trade Crucial For Recovery In EU Spirits Sector: Report Tue, 29 Jun 2021

International Trade Crucial For Recovery In EU Spirits Sector: Report
Heineken Takes Control Of India's Largest Brewer Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Heineken Takes Control Of India's Largest Brewer
Pernod Ricard Raises Profit Forecast For Coming Year Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Pernod Ricard Raises Profit Forecast For Coming Year
Constellation Brands Acquires Minority Stake In Dos Hombres Tue, 22 Jun 2021

Constellation Brands Acquires Minority Stake In Dos Hombres
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN