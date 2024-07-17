Will France See A Surge In Beer Sales During The Olympic Games?

Will France see an increase in beer sales during the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games? Not if the past couple of years are anything to go by, new data from Kantar has found.

In summer 2023, beer sales saw a drop in consumption in France, with 6.9% fewer purchase occasions in the period from May to September, compared with the previous year.

This decline was seen across pretty much all beer categories, including non-alcoholic beers (-12.2% in volume sales), blonde beers (-8.4%) and fruit/flavoured beers (-7%). Only amber beers bucked the trend, seeing a 4.2% increase in volume sales, Kantar's data showed.

Beer Consumption In Summer

Overall, 46% of beer purchase occasions in France occur during the summer, with drinkers seeking both 'celebration' and 'responsible consumption', Kantar said – trends that may have once been seen as contradictory, but now operate in tandem.

Looking at summer consumption trends, using data from 2022, wheat beers saw a 98% increase in traffic during summer, compared to winter, while fruit-flavoured beers (e.g., Desperados, Cubanisto) experienced 20% more traffic in summer than in winter.

The non-alcoholic beer sector also shows strong summer seasonality. Non-alcoholic flavoured beers (e.g., Tourtel Twist, Desperados Virgin) generated 130% more traffic in summer compared to winter.

Shandies are highly seasonal too, with 168% more traffic in summer.

Conscious Consumption

'These results highlight the growing importance of flavoured and non-alcoholic beers, reflecting a trend towards more moderate and conscious consumption while maintaining the pleasure of festive aperitifs,' Kantar noted.

According to various studies conducted by Kantar, the weather also plays a crucial role in these consumption trends.

'During gloomier seasons, beer consumption decreases during the two summer months and remains steady throughout the year,' it added.

