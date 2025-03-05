2025 Consumer Wishlist: What Retailers Need To Know

An insight into the mind of the customer is a valuable tool for any retailer. So, what is on consumers' wish lists in the year ahead? Kate Kehoe, marketing manager at FMCG Gurus, crunches the data. This article first appeared in ESM’s January/February 2025 edition.

It’s essential for brands across the dynamic global food, beverage and supplement markets to identify and stay ahead of the trends influencing consumer behaviours and attitudes in the upcoming year.

These markets have been affected by an overarching sense of unpredictability and instability, with consumers confronting issues like global conflict, price sensitivity, and increasing strain on supply chains.

Over the next 12 months, consumers will embrace comfort and indulgence alongside a focus on daily well-being, as they seek to safeguard their physical and emotional health.

Prioritising Pleasure

This trend explores the significance of taste and enjoyment without compromise, reflecting a shift towards permissible indulgence, wherein consumers seek gratifying flavours and textures, free of guilt or restrictions.

This has led to a rise in premium and artisanal products promoting balance and moderation. Brands are focusing on providing sensory-rich experiences that deliver pure enjoyment, reshaping the narrative around guilt-free indulgence.

Consumers are increasingly drawn to brands that align with their values, allowing them to express their individuality through relatable product experiences. There is also a preference for familiar products during uncertain times, highlighting the demand for nostalgic offerings that provide emotional comfort.

Furthermore, the trend underscores the need to balance enjoyment with holistic well-being, encouraging mindful eating and savouring flavours, for mental and nutritional wellness. Lastly, promoting self-care and indulgence without guilt has become crucial, emphasising a positive mindset towards relaxation and enjoyment without restrictions.

Do Good, Feel Good

This trend emphasises the connection between acting responsibly and the resulting positive effects on emotional well-being and physical health.

This trend encompasses various facets, such as advocating for cruelty-free and transparent production processes, placing importance on kindness and wellness in daily practices, supporting causes, and shifting focus towards non-material wealth by prioritising quality time with loved ones.

Consumers are actively seeking out brands that resonate with these values and show a dedication to ethical practices. They are driving transformative change through small acts of kindness in their routines, endorsing anti-corporate and artisanal brands, leading to elevated moods and a stronger sense of community.

The Mantra Is Well-Being

This trend highlights the growing importance of taking time for oneself amidst the concerns and stress of current events, including global conflicts and social-media pressures.

Consumers are actively prioritising time for rest, relaxation, and health maintenance through self-care practices.

This movement encompasses various elements, such as focusing on improving sleep health, engaging in activities that provide escapism and stress relief, enjoying indulgence without guilt, and disconnecting from excessive digital consumption to re-establish real-life connections.

Brands are aligning with this trend by promoting and endorsing selfcare practices, to aid consumers in managing their wellness in today’s digitally saturated and fast-paced environment.

Timeless Traditions

One of the prevailing trends in consumer behaviour centres around the resurgence of a retro mindset and a deeper appreciation for timeless traditions. This movement signifies a shift towards embracing traditional values, a focus on self-identity, and a preference for simplicity as a response to the rapid changes and uncertainties of the modern world.

Consumers are finding solace in the familiar, placing importance on tradition, heritage and nostalgia in their decision-making. This trend reflects a yearning for clarity, authenticity, and straightforward decision-making amidst the overwhelming abundance of information and choices available today.

Additionally, the trend emphasises social interaction and meaningful connections, leading individuals to prioritise togetherness and shared moments with family and friends.

It also mirrors consumers’ desire for diverse and authentic culinary experiences, driving the exploration of flavours or traditional tastes that evoke a sense of nostalgia and cultural connection.

Elevating Our World

This ongoing trend signifies a collective commitment towards ethical promises and initiatives, with both brands and consumers assuming pivotal roles in advancing purposeful and environmentally conscious visions for the future.

Brands are increasingly adopting transparent and sustainable practices, including ethical sourcing, mitigating carbon footprints, and championing social and environmental causes.

This shift reflects a broader trend of responsible consumerism, whereby individuals actively endorse brands aligned with their ethical values.

They look for brands that partake in environmentally friendly practices, contributing to the elevation of communities, the preservation of natural resources, and the construction of a more sustainable and purposeful future.

Emphasising the significance of ethical and sustainable initiatives, brands are under heightened pressure to uphold ethical standards across their processes, from ingredient-sourcing to production methods, to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

For more information on this and other trends, visit www.fmcggurus.com.