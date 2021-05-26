ESM sat down with Paul Stainton and Remy Medina of IPLC – International Private Label Consult to discuss the challenges and opportunities open to private label as the retail industry looks forward to a post-pandemic world. This article first appeared in ESM Issue 3 2021.

Approximately one year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to take hold, ESM caught up with Koen de Jong, managing partner at International Private Label Consult (IPLC) and author of The Private Label Revolution, to gauge what the impending crisis would mean for the private-label sector.

Would it, like the financial crash of a decade earlier, lead to a dramatic loss in earnings, resulting in a surge in demand for private-label value products? What role would the e-commerce channel – at the time, experiencing unprecedented growth – play in store brand innovation?