ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

On The Agenda – ESM, IPLC Discuss The Road Ahead For Private Label

Published on May 26 2021 8:19 AM in Features tagged: Trending Posts / private label / IPLC / International Private Label Consult / Paywall

On The Agenda – ESM, IPLC Discuss The Road Ahead For Private Label

ESM sat down with Paul Stainton and Remy Medina of IPLC – International Private Label Consult to discuss the challenges and opportunities open to private label as the retail industry looks forward to a post-pandemic world. This article first appeared in ESM Issue 3 2021.

Approximately one year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to take hold, ESM caught up with Koen de Jong, managing partner at International Private Label Consult (IPLC) and author of The Private Label Revolution, to gauge what the impending crisis would mean for the private-label sector.

Would it, like the financial crash of a decade earlier, lead to a dramatic loss in earnings, resulting in a surge in demand for private-label value products? What role would the e-commerce channel – at the time, experiencing unprecedented growth – play in store brand innovation?

please subscribe or sign in to continue reading

image description

Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.

A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!

START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

All About Arla – ESM Meets Arla Chief Executive Peder Tuborgh

All About Arla – ESM Meets Arla Chief Executive Peder Tuborgh
Greencore First-Half Results – What The Analysts Said

Greencore First-Half Results – What The Analysts Said
More Consolidation Likely In Russian Market, Says Lenta CFO

More Consolidation Likely In Russian Market, Says Lenta CFO
South Africa's SPAR Group Reports Double-Digit Growth In Ireland, Switzerland, Poland

South Africa's SPAR Group Reports Double-Digit Growth In Ireland, Switzerland, Poland
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Features

All About Arla – ESM Meets Arla Chief Executive Peder Tuborgh Tue, 25 May 2021

All About Arla – ESM Meets Arla Chief Executive Peder Tuborgh
ESM Issue 3 – 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online! Fri, 21 May 2021

ESM Issue 3 – 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!
Coming Up In ESM Issue 6 2021 Fri, 21 May 2021

Coming Up In ESM Issue 6 2021
Coming Up In ESM Issue 5 2021 Fri, 21 May 2021

Coming Up In ESM Issue 5 2021
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN