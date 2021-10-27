Automation Is Key For Retailers Seeking To Survive Or Thrive During Peak Season

The retail industry has had a rollercoaster of a year, from the high street being closed for months on end, to e-commerce operators managing the acceleration of demand during lockdown.

Now open and back in business, both online and offline retailers are feeling the pressures ahead of the busy shopping seasons, with Black Friday and Christmas just around the corner. But without investing in automation, how will retailers scale-up their operations quickly and seamlessly to meet peak challenges with depleted workforces and without incurring additional costs?

According to Dr Paul Rivers, CEO, Guidance Automation, it’s now or never to embrace retail tech and automate processes that benefit business in the short term while providing future-proofing, especially ahead of the e-commerce boom.

Peak Seasons