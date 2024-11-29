Chocosuisse’s Roger Wehrli On Opportunities And Hurdles In The Confectionery Sector

Chocosuisse, the Association of Swiss Chocolate Manufacturers, is committed to creating competitive conditions for Switzerland as a production location.

Roger Wehrli, the director of Chocosuisse, speaks to ESM about challenges and opportunities in the confectionery sector.

How important is the confectionery industry in Switzerland, in terms of both trade and employment?

The confectionery industry in Switzerland is worth a total revenue of CHF 2.7 billion – €2.9 billion – and creates over 7,600 jobs.

Switzerland has 33 Biscosuisse member companies, 16 chocolate factories, and seven chocolate visitor centres.

Given that Switzerland is outside the EU, how will measures such as the EU Deforestation Regulation – EUDR – affect Swiss manufacturers, and what measures are you seeking to put in place to deal with these?

Seventy-two per cent [72%] of Swiss chocolate is exported – as of 2023 – with a large portion going to the EU.

Even though Switzerland is not part of the EU, we are still significantly affected and must comply with these regulations.

What is currently a major concern is the uncertainty caused by the ongoing discussion in Brussels about the delay in the implementation deadline, due to additional amendments being introduced in the EU Parliament.

We support our members with information, including through exchanges with our European partner and umbrella organisations, as well as through joint discussions on challenges related to implementation.

In what other areas would you like to see a reduction in regulatory or legislative constraints, at both domestic and European levels?

We are generally struggling with the increasing amount of laws and regulations, especially in the field of sustainability.

Although we share the goal and we are fully committed to source 100% sustainable cacao in 2030, the administrative burden is too high, due to regulations that do not consider business realities.

Another big concern right now is potential advertising bans that could be proposed as part of the revision of the food law. We fear that this initiative will be very far-reaching and may prohibit any advertising that could potentially reach children.

We believe that what is sold should also be allowed to be advertised, as we trust in the ability of informed citizens to make conscious choices regarding their nutrition, supported by accessible knowledge and education as the better way to go than outright bans.

Cocoa prices – among other commodities – have surged in recent months in global markets. How have Chocosuisse and its members navigated this challenge?

This has been a significant challenge for our member companies, as – in addition to rising cocoa prices – other Swiss ingredients, like milk and sugar, are also more expensive due to trade tariffs, leaving little room in profit margins.

Some price increases have already taken place, but are not yet sufficient to compensate for the rising costs of raw materials. Further increases are expected, and it cannot be assumed that prices will return to previous levels.

On the positive side, we’ve seen that our companies remain highly innovative, following current trends, such as filled chocolates – and Swiss chocolate has always been perceived as a premium product, due to its exceptional quality.

What is the current market share of imported chocolate in Switzerland, and why is it a concern for Chocosuisse?

In 2023, around 41% of chocolate products in Switzerland were imported. This is, of course, a concern because if our member companies lose market share, it threatens jobs and the economic strength of the industry in the long term.

What initiatives has Chocosuisse launched to address sustainability challenges in the confectionery industry?

Chocosuisse supports and complements the diverse efforts of its member companies in non-competitive areas. We maintain dialogue and collaborate with international foundations and initiatives.

Chocosuisse sits on the board of the Swiss Platform for Sustainable Cocoa and is a co-founder of this platform. This multi-stakeholder initiative aims to ensure that all cocoa products imported into Switzerland originate from sustainable sources in the long term.

Furthermore, all member companies of Chocosuisse signed the Swiss chocolate industry’s Cocoa Procurement Code of Conduct in 2010.

Chocosuisse represents Swiss chocolate manufacturers on the consultative board of the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO). This board develops contributions and recommendations for the ICCO Council to advance sustainable global cocoa production. The ICCO Council includes representatives from member state authorities.

What is top of the Chocosuisse agenda for 2025?

Our greatest concern remains the high cocoa prices. It remains to be seen what happens when these prices must also be passed on to consumers.

We are also determined to fight against the aforementioned advertising bans, and to promote a culture of conscious enjoyment.