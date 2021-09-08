ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Data, Dark-Stores And Delivery – The Changing Face Of Grocery

Published on Sep 8 2021 8:28 AM in Features tagged: Trending Posts / Retail / Grocery / Capgemini

Data, Dark-Stores And Delivery – The Changing Face Of Grocery

Where customers lead, retailers follow, and with the dynamics of grocery changing as a result of the pandemic, being able to stay ahead comes with challenges, as Lindsey Mazza, Global Retail Lead, Capgemini, explains.

Data and analytics have transformed every industry imaginable – perhaps none more so than the grocery sector. Today, if you find yourself in desperate need of a single bar of chocolate, a cold beer, or a bottle of shampoo, there are countless online delivery options at your fingertips. And with such speedy delivery times on offer, if you clicked ‘buy’ now, your order could be at your door within 10 minutes.

The rapid rise of app-based delivery services, promising goods within an hour or less, has brought about enormous disruption in the grocery and mass merchandise industries.

What started over a decade ago when supermarkets first offered online delivery has been transformed by the pandemic and the strong subsequent international demand for services that improve safety and wellness.

please subscribe or sign in to continue reading

image description

Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.

A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!

START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Shoprite Sees Sales Up In Core South Africa Business, Despite Liquor Store Closures

Shoprite Sees Sales Up In Core South Africa Business, Despite Liquor Store Closures
ESM July/August 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!

ESM July/August 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!
Russia's O’Key Weighed Down By 'Big Box' Estate, Says Analyst

Russia's O’Key Weighed Down By 'Big Box' Estate, Says Analyst
NorgesGruppen Expects Weaker Sales In Second Half Following Bumper H1

NorgesGruppen Expects Weaker Sales In Second Half Following Bumper H1
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Features

ESM July/August 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online! Fri, 3 Sep 2021

ESM July/August 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!
Awareness And Agility Key to Retail Survival Post-Pandemic, Study Finds Fri, 3 Sep 2021

Awareness And Agility Key to Retail Survival Post-Pandemic, Study Finds
Australian Retailers Embrace Automation As Online Sales Rise Under Lockdown Mon, 30 Aug 2021

Australian Retailers Embrace Automation As Online Sales Rise Under Lockdown
Love The Olive – Exploring The Olive Oil And Table Olive Markets Thu, 19 Aug 2021

Love The Olive – Exploring The Olive Oil And Table Olive Markets
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN