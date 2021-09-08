Data, Dark-Stores And Delivery – The Changing Face Of Grocery

Where customers lead, retailers follow, and with the dynamics of grocery changing as a result of the pandemic, being able to stay ahead comes with challenges, as Lindsey Mazza, Global Retail Lead, Capgemini, explains.

Data and analytics have transformed every industry imaginable – perhaps none more so than the grocery sector. Today, if you find yourself in desperate need of a single bar of chocolate, a cold beer, or a bottle of shampoo, there are countless online delivery options at your fingertips. And with such speedy delivery times on offer, if you clicked ‘buy’ now, your order could be at your door within 10 minutes.

The rapid rise of app-based delivery services, promising goods within an hour or less, has brought about enormous disruption in the grocery and mass merchandise industries.

What started over a decade ago when supermarkets first offered online delivery has been transformed by the pandemic and the strong subsequent international demand for services that improve safety and wellness.