Embracing Sustainable Fishing A Must To Guarantee Industry's Future Stability: Report

A report published by the Our Fish campaign and Low Impact Fishers of Europe (LIFE) has urged the EU to implement Article 17 of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) to allow for a more sustainable fishing industry.

The report, How the EU can Transition to Low Environmental Impact, Low Carbon, Socially Just Fishing, outlines how Article 17 can play a crucial role in ending overfishing in EU waters and address the issues of biodiversity and climate change.

Article 17 was introduced in 2017 as part of the reformed CFP, but according to the two groups, it is being under-utilised by governing bodies. The article outlines that fishing quotas can be allocated based on transparent and objective criteria of an environmental, social, and economic nature.

The Our Fish campaign and LIFE are attempting to ensure that this becomes mandatory, meaning that fisheries must abide by those criteria in order to be allowed to fish.