ESM January/February 2025: Read The Latest Issue Online!

By Editorial
ESM January/February 2025: Read The Latest Issue Online!

Exclusively for Premium website members, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its first issue of 2025.

Don’t currently subscribe to ESM?  Click the SUBSCRIBE button at the top of the page for details on how to sign up.

In this issue, we announce the finalists of the European Private Label Awards 2025; Altan Sekmen, general manager of SEÇ Market, shares the Turkish retailer's mission to help small traditional retail stores survive modern supermarket giants; and find out how supermarkets have become the next big tourist attraction.

Additionally, explore how tackling retail crime has become a whole lot more sophisticated in recent years; world-renowned food futurologists and FMCG experts share what supermarket surprises might be in store for 2025; and we take a look at how supply chains weathered geopolitical events in 2024.

Enjoy the issue!

