ESM September/October 2024: Read The Latest Issue Online!

Exclusively for Premium website members, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its fifth issue of 2024.

Our September/October 2024 edition sees the return of our The World Of Food And Drink report, featuring an exclusive report from Brand Finance – Europe's Strongest FMCG Brands – as well as an extensive SIAL Paris preview. We also feature interviews with top executives at Fyffes, Danone, Ahold Delhaize, Just Eat Takeaway.com and Arla, and a lot more besides.