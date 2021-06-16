Europe Making Headway Against UN SDGs, Although Climate, Clean Energy Progress Slow
Europe remains 'fully committed' to delivering on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), although progress on areas such as climate action and clean energy remain slow, new data from Eurostat has found.
Eurostat's fifth annual monitoring report on SDG progress in Europe, European Union — Monitoring report on progress towards the SDGs in an EU context (2021 edition), has found that over a five-year period, the EU has made strong headway towards some goals, particularly access to justice and trust in institutions (SDG 16).
Good progress was also visible in reducing poverty and social exclusion (SDG 1) and in improving the EU’s health situation (SDG 3); however Eurostat added that the indicators in this instance run up to 2019, and therefore do not include the COVID-19 period.
