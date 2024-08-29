52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Features

European Grocery Report 2024

By Editorial
For subscribers only, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine is excited to unveil the 2024 edition of our European Grocery Report, offering a thorough analysis of the leading retailers and brands across Europe and the trends shaping consumer behaviour in each country.

The annual report, which weighs in at over 100 pages, delves into how European retailers, suppliers and the broader business sector are striving to connect with consumers and offer propositions that resonate with the everyday shopper.

In addition to an in-depth country-by-country analysis, the European Grocery Report also introduces the inaugural Top 50 Strongest European Retail Grocery Brands countdown. Presented in partnership with Brand Finance, this feature assesses the brand strength of Europe's top grocers.

Check out the 2024 edition of the European Grocery Report below.

 

