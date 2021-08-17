Heating Up The Market – Analysis Of The Hot Drinks Segment
Published on Aug 17 2021 8:19 AM in Features
The closure of much of the HoReCa channel over the past year has led to plenty of innovation in the at-home hot-drinks segment. Dayeeta Das reports. This article first appeared in ESM July/August 2021.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 changed the course of many businesses, and the hot-drinks sector was no exception, witnessing new consumption patterns as lockdowns across the globe resulted in the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants.
In Europe, 18 out of 40 branded coffee chain markets contracted in 2020, with the UK seeing a 1.9% decline, to 9,159 outlets, while Germany posted a 3.1% decline, according to a report by World Coffee Portal.
The sector, traditionally dominated by out-of-home consumption, saw more people turn to at-home solutions.
