Now What? Review Of The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit 2021

While it had to adopt a virtual setting for the first time this year, the Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit, which took place this week, has lost none of its impetus in seeking to drive positive change. ESM editor Stephen Wynne-Jones picks out some highlights from the four days.

The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit is traditionally a benchmark-setting event for the retail and consumer goods sectors – an opportunity for the top executives in the industry to meet, share insight, and showcase their efforts in driving positive change.

The coronavirus crisis put paid to last year's event, meaning that this year's Summit, held virtually, was the first since 2019's Vancouver meetup, and was always going to be shaped by how successfully the world's biggest companies navigated the pandemic and, more importantly, what comes next.