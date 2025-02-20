Seç Market's Mission To Champion Small Retailers – Altan Sekmen Talks To ESM

Altan Sekmen, the general manager of Seç Market, shares how the Turkish retail chain is on a mission to help small, traditional retail stores survive in a landscape dominated by modern supermarket giants. This article first appeared in ESM's January/February 2025 edition.

For Altan Sekmen, a year spent managing his father’s small grocery store in a mid-sized city near Istanbul proved something of an education in empathy for the then 20-year-old.

Located on the busy E5 highway, the grocer’s, which his family lived above, was not only a stopover for thirsty and tired travellers, but a sanctuary of sorts for a close-knit community.

“It was a small, traditional mom-and- pop store, around 30 square metres, but it was so interesting,” Sekmen remembers.

“The E5 was the most crowded street in Türkiye, so you can imagine that, whenever the store was open, there were always buses or trucks stopping to come in and buy something for their journey – and we had our community shopping there, too – but one thing I realised was that being in front of a customer was a different feeling to anything I knew before because everyone was different – some were smiling, some were very serious, others were angry – but I knew I had to give each of them the same positive reaction. Every customer was important.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sekmen, who had agreed to manage the store for one year, while his father recovered from an illness, saw his role not as a shopkeeper going through the motions of day-to-day transactions in his tiny, chaotic world – piled high with newspapers, tinned food and cigarette cartons – but as an opportunity for compassion.

When a customer forgot his wallet at home, he could return with the money another time, to pay, or if a lonely neighbour needed a chat over a purchase, he stopped what he was doing and duly obliged.

Sekmen calls this the “social contribution” of a traditional neighbourhood store, where people can leave their house keys to be collected by their children after school, or swing by for a chat about last night’s football.

It is an ideology by which he abides to this day, as general manager of Seç Market, a community-driven retail chain with more than 2,500 stores in 81 provinces, founded on an ethos of keeping traditional stores open nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am the son of a grocer, and that small store was feeding our income and our family,” says Sekmen.

Mom-And-Pop Stores

That traditional shop, or mom-and-pop store, was once a staple feature of Türkiye’s retail landscape in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Like so many others in other countries, those small family-run stores would eventually shut up shop as retail started to modernise and large discounters and sprawling supermarkets moved into the country, with cheaper price points, private labels, and greater choice.

Yıldız Holding, which dates back to 1944 and is something of a Turkish institution in the FMCG sector, was the one to revive the dying tradition of mom-and-pop stores by revamping an existing retail franchise business, with family-run stores operating under its cash-and-carry operation, Bizim Toptan, since 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

A global conglomerate in food produc- tion, Yıldız Holding not only owns 300 brands, but it also owns Pladis, which has some very big Yıldız Holding brands – household names like Ülker, Godiva, McVitie’s, Carrs and Verkade.

These are available on five continents, with a reach of four billion people. Yıldız Holding also owns ŞOK Marketler – one of Türkiye’s largest retail chains, with over 10,000 stores (as of the end of Q3 2024) – and Bizim Toptan, with over 170 stores in more than 70 provinces.

Sekmen has worked with Yıldız since 2014, leading two companies – he worked with the Teközel private-label production company and g2m, a food service company.

In 2018, while Sekmen worked with Yildiz Holding's chairman, the group decided to look at Türkiye’s traditional retailers and ended up with the idea of creating a traditional retail ecosystem, with Sekmen as head of project management.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also examined Bizim’s franchise scheme with smaller-run stores, with which it would partner, in order to access stock needed for their outlets.

Was there a way to also modernise these small stores, they wondered? Could they bring them up to date with technology and help market their businesses without comprising on decades of tradition and charm?

Social Responsibility

By 2020, they had their solution and rolled out a new model for family-run stores – one that would now operate under the Seç Market name, providing household brands, private label ranges, and business training.

Indeed, the wealth of private-label brands on offer between both Bizim Toptan and ŞOK make for an impressive read.

Bizim boasts brands like Ömür, Halk, Bizim, Beşler, Komili, Alpella and Aytaç, while ŞOK has named brands like Mis, Piyale, Evin ve Amigo and Mintax, but the partnership also allows individual store owners to remain in charge, choosing their own SKUs and profits.

“For Yıldız, it was not just about great retail potential, but social responsibility, too,” Sekmen says. “Imagine this: we take these traditional retailers who have difficul- ties trying to survive, and we provide them, in a way, with Yıldız Holding’s power.

“This is important because the traditional retailer does not have a corporate and commercial identity because they have only their own existence. They don’t have the purchasing power, they don’t have private labels, and they don’t know how to work with these things. They don’t have a digital infrastructure to have efficient operations, and they still do many things manually, and they don’t have enough knowledge or budget to market their stores.

“With Yıldız Holding’s existing power in the retail industry, and their production power and brands, we were able to pro- vide all these things to the traditional retailers through a franchising system. Then they’re able to maintain the store themselves, under the actual name of Seç Market.”

Neighbourhood Culture

There is no doubting Seç Market’s success. In its first year, in 2020, it had 600-odd stores, but today that number is over three times that. As a newcomer, it certainly seems to be holding its own.

“We tell our stores that Yıldız Holding’s brands will support them, and all these national brands and premium products owned by us are included, as well as some private-label products,” Sekmen adds. “This means they can order from 4,000 to 5,000 products, which include national brands and private labels.”

Sekmen is insistent that no one store type fits all. Instead, shopkeepers who join manage their space in their own way, set their own pricing, and carry their own promotions.

“Seç Market is a social contribution, too, because it is keeping this neighbourhood culture of having the traditional store in the neighbourhood,” he adds. “Turkish people like to go to a store to talk about football, or politics, or the economy, and in these kind of traditional stores, you can find a lot of talking. In retail organisations, in modern chains, it’s not so easy because there are so many employees and it’s a much busier environment.

“We also support the local economy because our franchises can still buy local fruit and vegetables from local producers, in addition to what they get from us. Then there is the market ecosystem, which we support, in terms of our franchises, families, their employees and our team. That’s around 7,000 people, and nearly 10% of our franchisees are female entrepreneurs, too, which we are very proud of.”

In The Genes

For Sekmen, retail has always been in his genes. Born in Germany, he stayed for his primary education before moving to Türkiye with his mother and siblings, while his father remained behind, work- ing. While attending military high school in his teens, his father rejoined the family and opened his grocery store.

Sekmen then went on to attend the Turkish Air Force Academy and became an officer, and later a pilot, before pivoting once more to become an engineer, studying physics at Boğaziçi University, in Istanbul, and eventually graduating in tourism management. Yet, it was still that one year at his father’s store that called to him, and so, after four years in the hospitality industry, he listened.

“I think it was back to my genes and the pull of retail, trade, commercial, mar- keting, and all of that, so I decided again to change,” he says.

This time, his career timing was impec- cable. It was 1999, and DIA, the Spanish discount chain, was planning to enter Türkiye.

Sekmen stayed with DIA until 2008, when he moved to HAVI Logistics, one of McDonald’s global suppliers, where he worked until 2014, eventually becoming managing director of the Turkish operation for six years, and for one year in Hungary.

Home Economics

Sekmen’s move within Yıldız to general manager of Seç Market, and its new model, happened when much of the world was locked away by the global pandemic.

“It was August 2020 when we started the model, and, like everywhere, the pandemic meant people were not going out,” he says.

“Türkiye had the same difficulties and challenges in the supply chain, and every retailer had the same problems with a shortage of stock, but what was also happening was that people started shopping in their neighbourhood stores again. Big stores were less visited, and we had our model for our traditional retailers, who were trying to manage their livelihoods at a difficult time, and our model, our support system, could help them with that.”

While the pandemic and its knock-on effect on businesses were felt globally, Türkiye’s economy has always had one quirk that most European countries would consider a headache: high inflation. While European countries sorely feel inflation hikes, Türkiye has plenty of experience in how to handle them.

“We know how to balance everything,” said Sekmen, “and when you have inflation changes, you have interest rate changes, which means that money is more valuable and loans are harder to get, but life goes on, and people just have to buy at the best prices and increase efficiency.”

Undaunted by home economics, and with further ambitions for Seç Market, Sekmen hopes to grow the chain even bigger in Türkiye – and it might not end there.

“We don’t have plans to enter any other market just yet, but I see other countries with traditional retail being squeezed out by modern stores, and those are places where our model would also work,” he adds.

“In Germany, there is a big ethnic market – 5,000 to 6,000 Turkish markets are man- aged traditionally – so doing something there could be interesting – in some Middle Eastern countries, too, like Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan or Tajikistan, or African countries like Senegal or Nigeria.”

While Seç Market does not have plans to enter other markets in the short term, it would not be a surprise to see the traditional store owners of Europe or other regions adopt its model in the near future.