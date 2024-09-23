Fusion Cuisine Gaining Popularity In Asia, Says GlobalData

New research suggests that fusion cuisine is gaining traction in Asia as consumers become more experimental with their food choices.

“The fusion food trend is characterised by the blending of diverse culinary traditions, leading to innovative and appealing menus that cater to evolving consumer tastes," said Deepak Nautiyal, consumer and retail commercial director, APAC and Middle East at GlobalData.

"Fusion food trends in Asia are a reflection of the region’s dynamic culinary landscape, where traditional and modern influences converge."

Social Media

GlobalData also suggests that social media is playing a role in the trend with a fifth (19%) of respondents in a recent consumer survey saying a social media recommendation is essential for them to make a purchase decision.

This percentage increases to 27% for consumers in the 25–34 year age group.

'Hyperlocalising'

“Foodservice companies are increasingly hyperlocalising their menus by incorporating traditional dishes and ingredients that resonate with local consumers," said Nautiyal.

"This strategy not only enhances customer engagement but also creates a sense of familiarity and comfort, which is particularly important during key cultural events and festivals.

"The emphasis on presentation and the visual appeal of food has also become critical, as consumers are influenced by social media and visual storytelling.”

'Health-Conscious Options'

The research indicates that the foodservice market in Asia is being influenced by changing consumer behaviours due to increased remote work and a preference for on-the-go dining.

"Street food is making a comeback, and traditional street food items are being revitalised with a focus on quality and innovative presentations," added Parthasaradhi Reddy Bokkala, lead consumer analyst at GlobalData.

"Furthermore, there is a rising demand for health-conscious options, leading to the development of fusion dishes that incorporate a variety of vegetables and flavours."