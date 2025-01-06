Albert Heijn Expands Flower And Plant Assortment In Stores

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has announced it is expanding the range of flowers and plants it offers in its stores, including enhancing the arrangements that customers see as they walk through its doors.

A renewed range of flowers and plants is currently available at more than 100 outlets of the Ahold Delhaize-owned retailer, with more stores to follow over the course of the year.

'Renewed Concept'

"We know from our customers that they appreciate our fresh flowers and beautiful large plants," commented Constantijn Ninck Blok, director of merchandising and formats at Albert Heijn. "With this renewed concept we offer customers beautiful bouquets with a seven-day vase guarantee, various types of colourful flowers and a wide range of large green plants, delivered directly from our own flower centre.

"In addition, with our new range of artificial flowers, we offer our customers an alternative to fresh flowers."

The expanded range includes everything from Dutch roses to lilies and, in larger stores, new additions such as the Pachira braided five-stemmed plant, standing at 1.8 meters tall. The retailer also plans to extend the range of non-food products it offers in its flowers and plants displays, including pots, vases and greeting cards.

In addition to in-store offerings, customers can order custom-made bouquets or have beautiful arrangements delivered nationwide through Albert Heijn's online platform. The retailer has implemented a 'seven-day vase guarantee', promising that bouquets 'are guaranteed to stay beautiful in the vase for a week', or are replaced free of charge.

Certified Growers

All flowers and plants available in Albert Heijn stores are purchased daily, directly from certified growers. This ensures that flowers and plants can be kept fresh for longer, the retailer added.

'The new year has begun and today, according to tradition, many people are throwing out their Christmas trees,' it said in a statement. 'Albert Heijn is starting the year in style with a completely renewed flower and plant assortment.'