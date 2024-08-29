Aldi Nord Launches New Campaign To Promote Freshness

Discounter Aldi Nord has announced the launch of a new campaign, entitled So einfach geht Frische (Freshness is so easy), which seeks to promote the fresh products available in its stores.

"With the campaign So einfach geht Frische, we show how Aldi Nord brings freshness into people's lives without any complications," said Marc Lennefer, director of customer strategy at Aldi Nord Germany. "By combining real life situations and shopping at Aldi Nord, we can demonstrate the absolute freshness of our products.

"We want to show our customers that buying fresh food at Aldi Nord is not only easy, but also inexpensive."

The campaign commenced on 26 August and will be displayed across various channels in Germany, including print, social media, online and out-of-home.

The online video and display were implemented by Accenture Song and the campaign clip was produced by AMOXI Media.

Price Promotion

Aldi Nord recently started a major price promotion in the fruit and vegetable sector.

In the coming weeks, Aldi Nord plans to reduce the prices of numerous fruit and vegetable items. At the start of the promotion, for example, table pears will cost €2.89 per kilogram instead of €3.29, a reduction of 12%.

In addition, there will still be a range of weekly promotional items on offer.

Naturland Programme

In June, Aldi announced that more than 100 farms that it works with are part of the Naturland support programme.

Aldi and Naturland started their collaboration in 2023.

An important pillar of this partnership is the Naturland funding programme Für mehr Artenvielfalt (For more biodiversity), the development of which Aldi supports as an exclusive partner. The programme supports farmers that are seeking to adopt additional measures to drive biodiversity.