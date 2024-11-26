52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Fresh Produce

Aldi Nord To Offer Exclusive Apple Variety 'Aldiamo'

By Dayeeta Das
Aldi Nord is offering an exclusive apple variety - Aldiamo - developed by the Züchtungsinitiative Niederelbe (ZIN - Niederelbe Breeding Initiative) in association with the Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences.

Aldi Nord will offer the 'Aldiamo' apple variant for a limited period in December 2024.

It will be available as a promotional item between 2 to 7 December, priced at €1.99 per kilogram.

Aldiamo

Aldi Süd joined the 'Aldiamo' project in the autumn of 2019 as a strategic partner to develop the apple variety.

Last year, Aldi Süd launched the Aldiamo apple from from mid-October in around 2,000 outlets.

The apple described as 'crisp, fresh and sweet' by the discounter is of German origin and bright red in colour.

The apple variant is cultivated in the Altes Land on the outskirts of Hamburg, the largest contiguous fruit-growing area in Northern Europe.

Fresh Products

In August of this year, Aldi Nord announced the launch of a new campaign, entitled So einfach geht Frische (Freshness is so easy), which seeks to promote the fresh products available in its stores.

"With the campaign So einfach geht Frische, we show how Aldi Nord brings freshness into people's lives without any complications," said Marc Lennefer, director of customer strategy at Aldi Nord Germany. "By combining real life situations and shopping at Aldi Nord, we can demonstrate the absolute freshness of our products.

"We want to show our customers that buying fresh food at Aldi Nord is not only easy, but also inexpensive."

Read More: Aldi Nord’s Dr Alexander Lauer On The Discounter’s Dynamic Approach To Private Label

