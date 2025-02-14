Are Mussels The New Star Of Valentine’s Day Menus? 

Mussels are emerging as a popular choice among seafood lovers in the UK this Valentine’s Day, challenging oysters as the top choice.

Upmarket UK retailer Waitrose & Partners has seen a notable increase in demand for mussels, as environmentally conscious consumers embrace this affordable, versatile, and sustainable shellfish.

Searches for 'mussels' on Waitrose.com have risen by 120% compared to last year, exceeding those for oysters.

Recipe searches, including 'mussels recipes' and 'how to cook mussels', have also increased by 20%, while related hashtags on TikTok have surged by 1,000% over the past week.

Zoe Simons, senior brand development chef at Waitrose, commented, “With French-inspired cuisine gaining popularity and eco-conscious eating on the rise, mussels are fast becoming the go-to choice for both romantic meals and everyday cooking. If oysters are the old-school symbol of love, mussels might just be their modern rival.”

Sustainability At The Core

Waitrose offers mussels sourced exclusively from Shetland Island Mussels. Grown on ropes in Scotland’s waters, these mussels feed naturally on plankton, requiring no artificial additives.

This method not only ensures a low carbon footprint but also supports marine biodiversity.

Katie Keay, senior sustainability and ethics manager at Waitrose, explained, “Scottish rope-grown mussels have an extremely low carbon footprint.

“They are grown on ropes suspended from floats in the sea and feed naturally off plankton in the rich tidal flows that ensures the growth of succulent and sweet-tasting mussels.”

To meet growing demand, Waitrose has introduced a No.1 Moules Marinière in its Valentine’s dine-in range.

The dish features Shetland mussels in a chardonnay, wild garlic, and fire-roasted leek sauce.

Increasing Popularity In-Store And Online

Searches for 'fresh mussels' on Waitrose.com have grown by 385% year-on-year, while in-store fish counter sales have increased by 5%.

Affordable and easy to prepare, mussels appeal to shoppers looking for cheaper, yet quality meals.

As Valentine’s Day menus evolve, mussels are proving to be more than a passing trend.

With their sustainability, health benefits, and culinary versatility, this seafood variant is making its way into the plates and hearts of modern consumers.